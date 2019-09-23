Bears offensive tackle Bobby Massie inactive for Monday night’s game vs Redskins

LANDOVER, MD. – It appeared that the Bears had escaped a major injury problem on Monday afternoon when kicker Eddy Pineiro was seen on the field warming up at Fex Ex Field.

The kicker tweaked his knee in the weight room on Friday, but he’s active for the Monday night game against the Redskins. Perhaps his workload will be cut, but he’s at least going to be there if the Bears need him.

But one man who won’t be is the team’s starting right tackle.

After not appearing on the injury report all week, Bobby Massie was listed as inactive after what the team describes as an illness. It’s a major change on the offensive line before the team plays their third game against Washington following two lackluster offensive performances to begin the season.

It’s a rare miss for Massie since he joined the Bears in 2016 after playing his first four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He started all 16 games for the Bears in 2018 and started 15 in his first two seasons with the team.

At the moment, it’s not clear how the Bears will replace him, but it’s certainly an obstacle they’ll have to overcome to get their second win of the season.