Gunman kills man, 22, after attempting to carjack him in Logan Square

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in Logan Square.

The man has been identified by friends and family as Alexis Andrade.

Police said Andrade and his fiance were sitting inside his grey Dodge Challenger around 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Kimball Avenue when a man approached the vehicle and forced the couple out.

A struggle ensued between the men which led to the offender firing multiple shots at Andrade, striking his arm, chest and forehead.

Andrade was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The offender fled the scene in a dark van with tinted windows.

His fiance was not injured.