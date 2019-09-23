Jarrett Payton previews the Bears-Redskins game on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For a second time in three weeks, the Bears are going under the lights and in the national spotlight in the 2019 season.

This time, the game is away from home, as Matt Nagy's team travels to Fed Ex Field to face the Redskins on Monday Night Football. They're doing so with a championship-ready defense yet an offense still looking for their rhythm in this young season.

Jarrett Payton will be there to cover it all the next two days, and on Sunday, he joined Josh Frydman live from Fed Ex Field on Sports Feed. The guys discussed a number of topics on the team along with giving their predictions on what they believe the Bears will do in their next trip under the lights.

To watch their discussion, click on the video above or below.