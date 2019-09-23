Man charged with attempted murder in shooting of Chicago police officer, woman

Posted 7:33 AM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:01AM, September 23, 2019

Michael Blackman

CHICAGO — Police announced charges against a man accused of shooting and seriously wounding a Chicago police officer on the South Side.

Michael Blackman, 45, faces four counts of attempted murder for several incidents, including the shooting of that officer Saturday, as well as a shooting that injured a woman, last week.

The officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition. He was part of a team trying to track Blackman.

Police tracked him down to near 65th and Winchester and say he opened fire on the officer.

He got away, but police found him nearby a few hours later and shot him. He remains in critical condition.

A police news conference is planned for later Monday morning.

