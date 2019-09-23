× Metra UP-W trains stopped in both directions after pedestrian struck near Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — A pedestrian was struck by a Metra train Monday morning.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. Trains on Metra’s Union Pacific West Line are stopped in both directions near Glen Ellyn due to the accident.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

According to Metra, extensive delays are expected. CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Green Line at Harlem/Lake, Oak Park and Kedzie until further notice due to the ongoing pedestrian incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.