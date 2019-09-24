1 stabbed, 1 in custody at East Leyden High School in Franklin Park

FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. — A person was stabbed Tuesday on the East Leyden High School campus in Franklin Park.

The stabbing happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the school’s campus at 3400 Rose Street.

According to Rosemont Public Safety Supt. Donald Stephens III, the suspect is in custody and the victim was transported to an area hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

East Leyden was placed on lockdown earlier Tuesday as police investigated, but it has since been lifted.

According to Supt. Stevens, school will be dismissed for the remainder of the day, including all after school activities.

Lockdown has been lifted at East Leyden High School. School will be dismissed shortly for the remainder of the day, including all after school activities. Franklin Park Police are on the scene to assist parents reunite with their children. — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) September 24, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for details.