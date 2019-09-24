Ben Finfer talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a pretty good start to the week for fans of the Windy City's pro football team. For the North Side team is was the exact opposite.

The Bears went on Monday Night Football and took care of business against the Redskins at Fed Ex Field in easily their best performance of the season. Meanwhile, the Cubs limp into Pittsburgh after six straight losses at home that ended their chance to win the NL Central Division while putting their Wild Card chances in serious doubt.

Ben Finfer was on Sports Feed to talk about both teams with Josh Frydman on Tuesday's program, and you can watch his segments in the video above or below.