WATCH LIVE: Chicago Fire Department update after CTA trains collide at Sedgewick

CHICAGO — Two CTA trains collided near Sedgwick Tuesday morning causing service disruption to Brown and Purple Line trains.

The incident involving two trains happened just after 9 a.m. CTA said a southbound Brown Line train collided with a southbound Purple Line train north of the Sedgwick station. There was no derailment of any rail cars.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Power was removed in both directions while crews work to restore service. If you are traveling on either the Purple or Brown Line, you are urged to use alternatives.

Brown Line service has been temporarily suspended between Fullerton and Merchandise Mart.

Purple Line service has been temporarily suspended between Howard and the Loop.

CTA is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.