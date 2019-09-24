CTU begins strike authorization vote Tuesday; Bernie Sanders to join labor rally

CHICAGO — Chicago Teachers Union members will begin voting Tuesday on whether to authorize a strike.

If 75 percent of teachers vote yes, then the union’s house of delegates will have the authority to set a strike date.

The voting continues through Thursday. The union must then give 10 days notice, so the earliest a strike could begin is Oct. 7.

The Service Employees International Union Local 73 has also voted to strike against Chicago Public Schools, and that could begin in the middle of October.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will join a labor rally at CTU headquarters on the Near West Side at 7 p.m. Tuesday.