FBI agents at Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval’s Springfield office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — FBI agents are on the scene of Illinois State Sen. Martin Sandoval’s office at the capitol.

An agent spokesperson would only confirm to WGN that FBI personnel are engaged in an authorized law enforcement activity there.

The Chicago Tribune reports agents raided Sandoval’s Springfield and Cicero offices as part of a criminal investigation.

A longtime Democratic lawmaker, Sandoval first won election to the Senate in 2002. He was born in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood and is 55 years old.

