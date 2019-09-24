Girl, 11, shot in head by stray bullet while inside Harvey home on day before birthday

HARVEY, Ill. —An 11-year-girl was planning her birthday party when she was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home in Harvey.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday near 158th and Paulina streets.

The girl was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

Family members said at the time of the shooting, the girl was sitting at the computer choosing T-shirt designs that were going to be made for her birthday party. Relatives said Tuesday, Sept. 24 is her birthday.

No one is in custody.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes is calling for the public’s help to catch the gunman.

“This child is in critical condition at Christ Hospital. But the public, let’s stand up, let’s speak out. Let’s tell who these individuals was. Look at your doorbell cameras and see if you have images of these perpetrators.”

This is a developing story. Check back for details.