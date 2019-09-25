2 women attacked on bike trail in Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Two women are recovering from a violent attack on a bike trail in Crystal Lake.

The attack happened just after 5 p.m. Tuesday on the Ridgefield Trace Trail, near McHenry County College. The women said a man bludgeoned them.

The women are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have released a vague description of the man, saying he’s clean-shaven and in his 50’s, wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.

