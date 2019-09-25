Chicago groups travel to DC for national anti-violence rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Anti-violence groups, including several from Chicago, are holding a big rally in Washington DC Wednesday. They want Congress to pass gun control.

Overnight, buses departed the Rev. Michael Pfleger's St. Sabina Church on Chicago’s South Side for the 11 hour drive to DC. Pfleger’s parish, and several other groups joined the caravan for what they’re calling the National Rally to End Gun Violence."

This event coincides with a House hearing about assault-style weapons. The activists wh"o will gather on the Capitol’s West Lawn want a ban on assault-style weapons.

Democrats are pushing several measures, including a ban on high-capacity magazines, expanded background checks and so-called “red flag” laws that would prevent someone in crisis from having access to a firearm.

There is concern among Republicans that “red flag” laws deny due process.

Any new gun legislation that the Democratic-controlled House passes would need to go through the Republican-controlled Senate where Leader Mitch McConnell has said he is waiting for President Donald Trump to say to what he will support.

Several times after mass shootings, the president has signaled he’s open to new gun control, only to later back down.

So on Wednesday, these anti-violence groups will try to pressure lawmakers to act. Before departing Chicago, Pfleger explained what he wants.

"Congress has gotta do its job. Congress has just sat back and done nothing," Pfleger said. "You have an idiot Mitch McConnell in office saying he’s not gonna call any bill unless the president tells him to sign it. That’s not his job."

The rally is slated to begin at 1 p.m. Washington time.