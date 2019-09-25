Girl, 12, shot in head by stray bullet in Harvey dies on her birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEY, Ill. — The young girl who was shot in the head by a stray bullet while inside her home in Harvey has died.

Kentavia Blackful's mother told WGN she passed away at Advocate Christ Medical Center around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday — which was her 12th birthday.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday near 158th and Paulina streets. Kentavia's family was in the living room of their home watching the Chicago Bears game when shots came from outside, piercing the front window. Kentavia was sitting at her computer when she was shot in the head. Her family said she was choosing T-shirt designs for her birthday party.