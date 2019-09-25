Girl, 13, kidnapped from Wicker Park, sexually abused in Humboldt Park: police

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old girl was kidnapped and sexually abused Tuesday in Humboldt Park, according to a police alert.

Police said the girl was walking in the Wicker Park neighborhood, near the 1300 block of North Claremont around 3:40 p.m., when she was approached by a man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt tied around his face.

The man grabbed the girl from behind and put her inside a purple or maroon four-door vehicle, police said. The girl was physically battered before the man brought her to an area near the Humboldt Park Lagoon and sexually abused her.

The man fled the scene inside the purple or maroon vehicle.

The girl was discovered a short time later near the Humboldt Park Lagoon area. She was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

A detailed description of the man was not listed in the police alert.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.