Indiana State Police officer saves driver from choking

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. — When an Indiana State Police officer heard horns honking at an SUV that did not move after a traffic light turned green, he realized the driver wasn’t just blocking traffic — she was choking.

Sgt. Dan Avitia ran up to the SUV that was stopped Tuesday on Broadway at U.S. 30 in Merrillville. The driver was holding her hands at her neck.

Avitia struck the driver on the back a couple of times, clearing her airway.

The woman had been eating tacos while driving, and she choked.

She was checked out by paramedics and eventually drove off on her own.