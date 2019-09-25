Man seen on video harassing woman wearing Puerto Rican flag shirt found guilty of hate crime

CHICAGO — A jury found a man who was seen on video harassing a woman wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt guilty of a hate crime.

The Chicago Tribune reported that a jury on Wednesday found Timothy Trybus, 63, guilty after he was seen on a viral video last year confronting a woman.

The woman on the video, Mia Irizarry, was setting up a birthday party on June 14, 2018 in a reserved gazebo in Caldwell Woods on the Northwest Side when Trybus approached her.

“You should not be wearing that shirt in the United States of America. … Are you a citizen? Are you a United States citizen?” Trybus asks in the video.

The video also shows Irizarry ask a nearby officer, Officer Patrick Connor, for help, but he does not appear to intervene. More officers eventually arrived and arrested the man.

Trybus was charged with two counts of felony hate crime, which were enhancements on the charges of misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct he was previously charged with.

Officer Patrick Connor resigned amid the investigation into his response.

Trybus faces up to five years in prison, but probation is also an option, the Tribune said.

He is due back in court on Oct. 21. His bond was revoked and he was taken into custody.