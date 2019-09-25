Updates at wgntv.com/weather.
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
Warm weekend with rain likely
-
After cooler weekend, hot weather returns
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
Cooler weather before another warmup
-
-
Cooler weekend ahead
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
Cooler, mild weekend
-
Cooler, dry and mild weekend ahead
-
Storms expected to bring in less humid weather mid-week
-
-
Cooler weather for most of the week
-
Cooler temperatures ahead, possible storms Monday
-
Mostly dry, warm but cooler than average this week