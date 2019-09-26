× 3 whooping cough cases reported at Stevenson High School

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — A third student at Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire has been diagnosed with pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory track infection, known for uncontrollable and violent coughing, making it difficult to breathe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can be very serious, or deadly, for babies less than a year old, according to the CDC.

The latest case involves a student who was in attendance at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Sept. 21.

According to the school’s website, students who have had a persistent cough recently should be taken to their medical provider for evaluation.

Parents and guardians should tell the doctor that pertussis has been reported at Stevenson, and to report a possible pertussis infection to the school’s nurses.

Parents with questions should call their student’s medical provider or call the Stevenson nurse’s office at (847) 415-4000, using ext. 4025, ext. 4028, ext. 4019 or ext. 4039.

