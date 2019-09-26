Bears’ social justice committee addresses the history of the 1936 throwback jerseys

LAKE FOREST – It was a unique group formed in 2018 as a way for the team to address major social issues that come up in the community.

Late Tuesday night, another video was released by the team’s social justice committee, and it concerned their wearing of throwback jerseys this weekend against the Vikings.

For our NFC North showdown this Sunday at Soldier Field we'll be wearing our classic jerseys for the first time since 1936. Here's an important message from our players and Chairman, looking ahead to Sunday.

Chairman George McCaskey along with committee members Trey Burton, Chase Daniel, Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, and Mitchell Trubisky spoke about the significance of African-Americans wearing the 1936 jersey during a few games in the 2019 season.

Back in 1936 the NFL had an unspoken “ban” of African-American players that lasted for 12 years. It was an overlooked fact brought to light by Chicago sports historian and Windy City Gridiron writer Jack M. Silverstein, who wrote a lengthy expose on the ban of African-American players in that era back in August.

Ahead of the team’s first wearing of the jerseys, this latest video was released, including a statement from McCaskey.

“That was from a time when, unfortunately, African-Americans were not included on the Bears or other NFL rosters,” said the chairman in the video. “Integration of the Bears and the NFL was too long in coming. But we’re proud that this year’s Bears will be the first African-Americans to wear these jerseys.”

As part of the team and league’s 100th anniversary, the throwback jerseys were revealed at the team’s centennial reunion in June in Rosemont. They feature white jerseys with orange and blue stripes with blue pants and striped socks, with a blue helmet featuring orange stripes that give it a “wing” look.

The revelation of the era to which the jerseys came to light only recently, and Akiem Hicks along with Trey Burton each expressed pride in becoming the first African-Americans to wear the jersey in the social justice committee video.

Tarik Cohen, who modeled the jersey when revealed this summer, was in agreement with his them.

“I didn’t even know how far the league has some, you know, from a time where African-Americans weren’t able to be on an NFL team until now. There’s a lot of us on the team,” said Cohen. “It’s kinda like going back and doing it over as we get to get in these jerseys.”