CTU strike vote ends Thursday

CHICAGO — Thursday is the last day for Chicago teachers to vote on authorizing a strike.

Voting began Tuesday. If teachers union members authorize a strike, they could walk off the job as early as Oct. 7.

Chicago Public Schools said it is optimistic, calling its latest offer “generous.” But the union said it’s about more than money.

Both sides remain at odds over staffing, classroom size and other issues.

The results of the strike authorization vote will be available late Thursday or early Friday.