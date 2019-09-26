Family of missing Chicago teen believe Gary ‘Jane Doe’ is their loved one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Lake County coroner has not made a positive identification yet on a body found in Gary, Indiana, but those who knew the missing Chicago teen think it's their loved one.

On Thursday evening, family and friends of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt met behind the Dearborn Homes Complex for a vigil and balloon release.

According to a Chicago police missing person report, the 14-year-old was last seen on Sept. 1 at around 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Noble Street.

Her friends and family have been desperate for answers, trying to find her, and then heard about the case of the girl’s body found in Gary about a week and a half ago.

On Sept. 16, utility workers found the body of a girl between 14and 18 years old in an alley, the Lake County Coroner determining the victim died from a gunshot wound.

Gary police released facial reconstruction photos of a “Jane Doe” last weekend, as well as a picture of the pink T-shirt she was wearing that says “Super Girl power.”

Friends of Tribbitt said she wore a similar shirt all the time and said she looks a lot like the images released by Gary police.

A family member of Tribbitt reportedly came forward to submit DNA and dental records to Gary police. They are currently being processing at the Indiana State Crime Lab.

Authorities are hoping for expedited results because of the nature of the case.

Tibbitt's aunt had custody of the girl, but her friends said Tibbitt would often stay with them.

None of Tibbitt's family members were at Thursday’s vigil.