FeedonThis: The impact of Khalil Mack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - While you might not know what to think of Ryan Pace's pick for the Bears' franchise quarterback, you certainly have to feel great about his biggest trade with the Bears.

The acquisition of Khalil Mack has transformed an already good Bears' defense to elite as he continues to terrorize opposing quarterbacks early in 2019.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman talked at length about the linebacker while also offering up their predictions for their game against the Vikings on Thursday's Sports Feed. You can watch their segments in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Along with picking that contest, Jarrett and Josh also gave their thoughts on the upcoming slate of games in college football this weekend.

See their picks in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cubs are picking up the pieces after their disasterous finish to the 2019 season over the last two weeks that led to their elimination from the postseason.

Josh and Jarrett discuss what's ahead in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Social Fodder video inspired Jarrett and Josh to play a little "Rock, Paper, Scissors" on the show Thursday.

Watch that segment in the video above.