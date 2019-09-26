Lightfoot joins immigrant rights activists protesting outside ICE Chicago office

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined a group of immigration activists protesting outside of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in Chicago Thursday afternoon.

The protest happened shortly after Field Office Director Robert Guadian held a news conference addressing the city’s sanctuary policies and latest enforcement efforts in the region. During a White House press briefing Thursday, Acting Director Matthew T. Albence said sanctuary policies “threaten public safety.”

Lightfoot has been vocal in opposing ICE, including her refusal to cooperate in nationwide raids conducted by the agency which caused anxiety among many immigrant communities in July, and resulted in a few dozen arrests.

Guadian said Thursday ICE does not conduct raids — they make targeted arrests.

Back in November 2016, then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel reaffirmed Chicago’s commitment to be a Sanctuary City, meaning local agencies and police will not assist ICE by sharing information about residents’ immigration status.

During the summer, Lightfoot estimated there are 180,000 undocumented immigrants in Chicago.