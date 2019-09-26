Robert Mays discusses the Bears and NFL on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For once in the 2019 season, people had a reason to feel good about the Bears' offense.

They finally reached the endzone more than once in a game, and Mitchell Trubisky finally threw for a touchdown in the 2019 season. People aren't getting ahead of themselves with the Bears, but certainly, there are good feelings after a 31-15 win over the Redskins Monday night.

Like usual, the defense looked dominant and Super Bowl ready in a five-turnover performance at Fed Ex Field.

