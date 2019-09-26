Sam Kerr makes more history during the 2019 Red Stars’ playoff-bound season

CHICAGO – It was a rainy night at SeatGeek Stadium last Saturday, but it was beautiful for the team that calls it home along with their best player.

That’s because Sam Kerr enjoyed one of her best games of the 2019 season and made some major history along the way in a Red Stars’ victory.

Record-breaking. Sam Kerr now has 18 goals this season for the most ever scored in an NWSL season.

The forward scored a pair of goals in a 3-1 triumph over Washington and in the process broke the National Women’s Soccer League single-season goal-scoring record. Her 18 tallies broke her own record of 17 from the 2017 season as she scored two goals for the second time in four games.

For her efforts, Kerr was named the NWSL’s Player of the Week for a record sixth time and for a 13th time in her decorated career in the league. On top of her goals, she also dished out an assist to Yuki Nagasato on her score, tying for the all-time lead in NWSL in that category.

Playoff Ticket Punched

On top of those moments, the Red Stars as a team made their own history as they officially locked up a NWSL playoff spot with one match left in the season. It marks the fifth-straight year which the team has qualified for the postseason as they currently sit in second in the league standings.

The regular season finale is Saturday at SeatGeek Stadium as the Red Stars host Utah, hoping for one more win before the playoffs and some more memories from the record-breaking Kerr.