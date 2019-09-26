Staph infections close Northwest Side gym

CHICAGO— The Chicago Park District has closed a Northwest Side gym, at least temporarily, due to recent occurrences of staph infections in the facility.

Peterson Gymnastics Center, located at 5801 North Pulaski Road, closed its doors Tuesday.

All classes are canceled until further notice.

The gymnastics center is replacing equipment and deep-cleaning the space to remove any staph bacteria.

The gym is expected to stay closed, at least through the end of the month.

For the latest updates, go to: www.chicagoparkdistrict.com