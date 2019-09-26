Surveillance video captures shooting of JJ Peppers store clerk on SW Side

Posted 1:05 PM, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:11PM, September 26, 2019

CHICAGO — Surveillance video from a Southwest Side convenience store shows a gunman firing at a store clerk, and striking him in the chest.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at JJ Peppers on 71st and Kedzie in Marquette Park.

After firing at the clerk, the suspect reportedly got away in a silver-colored vehicle that was parked in front of the store.

The gunman went to a home about two blocks away on the 7300 block of South Francisco Avenue, and briefly barricaded himself there. He was arrested by a Chicago police SWAT team.

The victim's condition has stabilized.

