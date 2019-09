Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Chicago fire officials are working to determine the cause of a building collapse in Bridgeport.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1200 block of West 32nd Place.

According to officials, the house was vacant at the time and under construction.

Parts of the home collapsed onto neighboring buildings. No injuries were reported.

A doorbell camera from a house across the street captured the exact moment of the collapse.