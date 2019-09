CHICAGO — The Lincoln Park Zoo Fall Fest opens Friday.

The fifth annual Fall Fest is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will run through Oct. 27.

This free, family-friendly will feature attractions throughout the zoo, including a corn maze, corn pool, Ferris wheel, pumpkin patch and plenty of entertainment.

Tickets for attractions can be purchased at Lincoln Park Zoo.

For more information, go to: www.lpzoo.org