Birthday celebration held for 12-year-old fatally shot in Harvey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARKHAM, Ill. — The family of a 12-year-old girl who was fatally shot by a stray bullet held a birthday celebration in her honor.

Kentayvia Blackful was shot Monday around 9 p.m. near 158th and Paulina streets in Harvey. Kentayvia's family was in the living room of their home watching the Chicago Bears game when shots came from outside, piercing the front window. Kentayvia was sitting at her computer when she was shot in the head. Her family said she was choosing T-shirt designs for her birthday party.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she died Tuesday — on her 12th birthday.

The girl's family was planning a skating party for her birthday, and decided to still have the party in her honor on Saturday.

Her grandfather said he was filled with mixed emotions, but said her birthday is a very special occasion for the family.

No one was has been taken into custody for the shooting.

A reward is being offered for information about the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Harvey police or the anonymous tip line, U TELL US, at 1-800-883-5587.

Kentayvia was a sixth grade honor student at Gwendolyn Brooks Middle School. She was the president of her class, she was on the math team and was tutored other students.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.