× CASA of Cook County Celebrates Volunteers Helping Foster Children

For 30 years, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County have helped more than 12,000 children in foster care. professionals. Each CASA volunteer is placed with one to two cases at a time, ensuring each child receives the time and support they deserve. Executive Director, Dr. Bonita Carr stopped by the studio to talk about the non-profit organization and an upcoming gala to celebrate these selfless volunteers. Find out how you can get involved. Take a look.