CASA of Cook County Celebrates Volunteers Helping Foster Children

Posted 10:00 PM, September 28, 2019, by

For 30 years, the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County have helped more than 12,000 children in foster care. professionals. Each CASA volunteer is placed with one to two cases at a time, ensuring each child receives the time and support they deserve. Executive Director, Dr. Bonita Carr stopped by the studio to talk about the non-profit organization and an upcoming gala to celebrate these selfless volunteers. Find out how you can get involved. Take a look.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.