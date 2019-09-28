Four teens arrested in shooting on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary, IN -- Four teenagers have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in the shooting of an 11-year-old child and a 23-year-old man were on Interstate 80/94. i=

Indiana State Police say Naja Wilder, 18, and three boys, a 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, were headed westbound near Burr street in a stolen Kia Sportage just before 5:30 last night when they opened fire. A gray Kia with four occupants was hit with gunfire, striking the 11-year-old once in the leg and the 23-ear old several times in the legs. They were North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the Kia were not injured.

A Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback were also hit with gunfire, but no occupants were injured.

Police received a tip later that night that led to the arrest of the teenagers at an apartment complex in Gary. They found Wilder was wanted on multiple felony warrants throughout Cook County. All four are being held at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.