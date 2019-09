Picking a name for a new baby is one of the first big decisions a parent makes.

Hushhush.com just released a list of names that may set that baby up for some whopping financial success.

The group looked at names on billionaire lists and in wealthy families and compiled a list of billionaire baby names.

The top five names for boys are John, David, Thomas, Wang and Bill.

The top five billionaire girl names are Mary, Judy, Sofia, Ann and Victoria.