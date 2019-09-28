South suburbs hardest hit by storms, flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The South suburbs were among the hardest hit by Friday's severe storms.

Heavy rains flooded roads, stranding drivers, some of whom had to be rescued. Numerous roads were still closed Saturday morning.

In Manteno, Oktoberfest was cancelled when a storm swept through and blew the tents away.

Over 1,000 flights were canceled in Chicago Friday while severe thunderstorms raked portions of Illinois. O'Hare International Airport reported 934 flight cancellations by Friday evening and Midway International Airport reported another 129. Delays of over an hour were reported at O'Hare.