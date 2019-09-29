× Palatine man charged with terrorism after allegedly driving SUV through Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. – The man accused of driving through Woodfield Mall has been transferred into police custody and charged with terrorism.

On Friday, Javier Garcia, 22, of Palatine, was released from AMITA Health Behavior Medicine institute and charged with terrorism, a Class X felony, and criminal damage to property, a Class 2 felony.

Following an investigation, police believe Garcia drove a black SUV through Sears and into the mall on Sept. 20 and acted alone.

Police said a motive has not been determined and they believe Garcia was not targeting any specific person or business.

No major injuries were reported after the chaotic scene.

“He was just quiet, head down, walking straight,” a witness told us. “Not somebody wild, screaming. No chanting. Not any of those things you’d expect of somebody crazy.”

Garcia will be transferred to bond court in Chicago Sunday.