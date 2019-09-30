Chicago Police Dept. adds Use of Force Dashboard

September 30, 2019

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department has a new resource aimed at providing people with information about the department's use of force.

Image of CPD Use of Force Dashboard

A Use of Force Dashboard went live on the Chicago Police Department website. The dashboard includes visual graphs and information on use of force cases where a weapon, taser or baton were used.

Making this information public is required under court ordered police department reforms.

The Chicago Police Department said the dashboard is part of an ongoing effort to increase transparency.

The dashboard is expected to be updated on the first of every month.

