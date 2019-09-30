× Elementary school in Evanston ‘cancels’ Halloween

EVANSTON, Ill. — There will be no candy or costumes on Halloween at an elementary school in Evanston this year.

Lincoln Elementary School, located at 910 Forest Avenue, has canceled its Halloween celebration during the school day.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the school said it wants to be inclusive of all students and avoid celebrating a cultural holiday during the school day that some students don’t celebrate because of religious reasons.

“While we recognize that Halloween is a fun tradition for many families, it is not a holiday that is celebrated by all members of our school community and for various reasons. There are also inequities in how we have traditionally observed the holiday as part of our school day. Our goal at Lincoln is to provide space and opportunities for all students to be part of the community — not to create an environment that may feel exclusive or unwelcoming to any child,” said Michelle Cooney, Lincoln’s school principal

Parents at Lincoln said they feel frustrated for a few reasons, including being left out of the decision-making, a lack of clarity on why the decision was made and how the school is planning to move forward.

“To take away (Halloween) in the name of a few people who don’t celebrate, this is completely wrong,” one parent said.

In lieu of a Halloween party, Tribune reports the students will have a “fall celebration” on Friday, Nov. 1.