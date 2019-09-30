Police: 1-year-old critically injured after falling from window on South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A baby is in critical condition Monday night after falling from a window on the South Side, police said.

At around 8:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 6300 block of S. King Drive.

A 1-year-old boy fell from at least a third-story window and has been taken to Comer Hospital in critical condition, authorities said.

The Chicago Fire Department said the child has stabilized at the hospital.

The incident is under investigation by the Department of Children and Family Services. The 1-year-old's two siblings, ages 4 and 6, have been taken into protective custody.