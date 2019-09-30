× Sterigenics to close Willowbrook facility

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The controversial Sterigenics company announced Monday that it is leaving Willowbrook.

The company was using ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment. The state shut down the Willowbrook facility in February after residents blamed the toxic gas for causing cancer.

BREAKING: Sterigenics announces it will close Willowbrook medical equipment sterilization facility linked to cancer cluster citing "unstable legislative and regulatory landscape." @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/v73N9cwY58 — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) September 30, 2019

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency did approve Sterigenics’ reopening as long as equipment was installed to reduce emissions.

Sterigenics said despite the EPA’s approval, the company could not reach an agreement to renew a lease on the facility.

Sterigenics also said it will not pursue reopening a second Willowbrook location.

“Sterigenics got the message that we were never going to let them reopen their doors and poison our communities again,” said Illinois Rep. Jim Durkin.

Below is the full release from the company: