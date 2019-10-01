Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Big drop in temps set to sweep into Chicagoland
-
Temp drop expected mid-week
-
Temps drop after rainy Friday, warm up Sunday into next week
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday
-
Thunderstorm threat Saturday afternoon, steamy afternoon temps
-
Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, temps in 80s through week
-
-
Possible scattered storms Saturday evening, cool temps on Sunday
-
Warm temps continue, storms likely Wednesday and over the weekend
-
Rain likely and cooler weather last half of the week
-
Another round of warmer weather for the workweek
-
Warmer weather lingers for a few days
-
-
Warm, summer-like weather returns
-
Summer weather returns next week
-
After cooler weekend, hot weather returns