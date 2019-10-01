Chicago police commander demoted after allowing fans into police-only area of Lollapalooza: officials

CHICAGO — A Chicago police commander was demoted for allegedly admitting some music fans into a police-only area at Lollapalooza.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Darren Doss lost his position as commander of CPD’s Special Functions unit after he allowed some unauthorized civilians into the observation area of the festival.

The police department said the elevated viewing area is meant for law enforcement only. It is used to monitor potential active shooter threats or any other security hazards.

The Tribune reports that Supt. Eddie Johnson became concerned about how people had gained access to the observation area, and ordered an investigation by the Bureau of Internal Affairs.

Doss has been demoted to his old service rank of lieutenant, according to officials.