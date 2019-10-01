Construction worker critically injured after forklift accident at Museum of Science and Industry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A construction worker is critically injured after getting trapped under a forklift at the Museum of Science and Industry.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the museum located at 5700 S Lake Shore Drive.

A forklift fell onto the 51-year-old man as some heavy equipment was being moved, pinning him in a six-foot hole in the museum's basement.

Chicago firefighters worked with a variety of special equipment, including the "Jaws of Life," to extricate the man. Firefighters told WGN they were on the phone with U of C doctors, who were guiding them through the process — which took about 45 minutes.

He suffered injuries to his arms and legs and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation is expected.