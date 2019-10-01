CPS, CTU return to bargaining table as strike threat looms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The stakes are high as the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools return to the bargaining table Tuesday.

In a new move, the city launched a website to highlight the district deal already on the table. The site cps.edu/ouroffer outlines the current proposal, which includes a 16% pay raise over five years and a commitment to hire more support staff such as social workers and nurses.

The union claims the promises of budgeted positions in the past have not resulted in actual hiring.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot has repeatedly stressed that the city’s current offer is lucrative and comprehensive. She believes the new site offers context and transparency.

The CTU calls the new website city spin, accusing the mayor of trying to bargain in public. In response, CTU suggested livestreaming the bargaining sessions.

The union is empowered by last week’s strike authorization vote. More than 90% of CTU's 25,000 members voted in favor of a strike, which could happen as early as next Monday.

Meanwhile, the city is also facing potential strikes by thousands of school support staff and park district employees. Both are represented by SEIU Local 73, which plans to deliver strike notices to the mayor later Tuesday morning.