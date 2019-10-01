× Man who drove SUV into Woodfield Mall to appear in court Tuesday

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The man who drove his SUV through Woodfield Mall is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Javier Garcia, 22, faces terrorism charges. Police said they believe Garcia was not targeting any specific person or business. No major injuries were reported in the incident.

Garcia’s attorney said he is a mental health patient with no criminal history and the charges are “aggressive.”

No motive has been disclosed.

Officials say Garcia smashed a black SUV through Sears and into the mall on Sept. 20, creating a panic as people ran for safety. Garcia was arrested on the scene.

Video posted online also showed the SUV driving around inside the mall, slamming into kiosks as shoppers scrambled to get out of the way.

If Garcia is found guilty, he could get anywhere from 20 years to life in prison.