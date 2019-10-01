R. Kelly suffering medical issues, unable to visit with both girlfriends at one time in jail: lawyer

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly’s attorney is making another push to get him released from jail while he waits for his trial on criminal charges in several states.

Attorney Steve Greenberg said Kelly is dealing with stifling conditions behind bars, while suffering from several medical problems that are not being treated, including anxiety and a hernia.

Greenberg also said Kelly’s visits with his two live-in girlfriends are “severely restricted,” with only one allowed at a time. Other friends and contacts are not allowed to visit at all.

Kelly is being detained in Chicago.

He is scheduled to have a status hearing Wednesday in New York.