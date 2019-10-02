Boy brought gun into Skokie library, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. — Police said a boy brought a gun inside a Skokie library.

The incident happened at the Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton Street, around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to the library after reports of a person with a gun inside a beige case.

Upon arrival, officers located a male juvenile matching the description provided in the report. A case containing the unloaded weapon was recovered, and police said the boy did not make any threats.

Skokie detectives are investigating.

The Skokie Public Library has released the following statement: