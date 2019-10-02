Bulls play-by-play announcer Neil Funk will retire at the end of the season

CHICAGO – He’s been a familiar voice over the airwaves over the last three decades for the team, including the greatest era of professional basketball in the city’s history.

Now Neil Funk is making the decision to call it a career after this Bulls’ campaign.

On Wednesday the Bulls announced that Funk will retire at the conclusion of the 2019-2020 season after fulfilling his duties as the lead television play-by-play announcer for the team.

He’s been in that role along with broadcasting games on the radio as well the past 28 years.

“After 43 years calling NBA games, 28 of those with the Chicago Bulls, it is time to step aside. I want to give a special thanks to Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf for allowing me and my family to be a part of the best franchise in sports,” said Funk in a release from the team. “I also want to thank Bulls fans around the world for being so gracious and supportive. Thanks for the great ride.”

Funk began his broadcasting career in downstate Champaign in 1971, calling University of Illinois football and Men’s Basketball games. He also had NBA stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Kansas City Kings.

Like last season, Funk will have a few fill-in play-by-play announcers throughout the season as he reduces his schedule a bit towards the end of his tenure behind the mic.