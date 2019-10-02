Lawyers for woman convicted in murder of ex-Bears player’s girlfriend say they can prove her innocence

CHICAGO — A woman claims she can prove she didn’t kill the girlfriend of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle.

Marni Yang confessed she killed a pregnant Rhoni Reuter in 2007. Now, Yang’s attorney has petitioned for a reversal of her conviction.

The Chicago Tribune quotes Attorney Jed Stone as saying, there is a recorded phone call from back then, in which Yang said she planned to make up a story about her involvement in Reuter’s death.

Stone said Yang feared her son would be arrested in the case.

She’s serving two life sentences. The petition seeks a whole new trial, or a new hearing on the evidence.