Man dies after police-involved shooting in Bridgeview

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A man has died after a police-involved shooting in Bridgeview Tuesday.

The man has been identified by the medical examiner as 32-year-old Joseph Jesk.

According to police, an officer’s car was rear-ended at 103rd and Harlem Avenue outside Pete's Fresh Market around 7 p.m. When the officer exited his car to investigate the accident, police said Jesk got out of the second vehicle and pointed a gun at the officer.

Police said the officer pulled his weapon, fired his gun and hit Jesk.

He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, but later died.

The officer involved was not injured.

An apparent handgun with evidence marker number one was among the items collected at the scene.

Illinois State Police is assisting in the investigation.